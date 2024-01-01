Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: An Unusual New Year’s Eve on the Gold Coast

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, the Gold Coast transformed into an electric spectacle, courtesy of an unusual natural display. While thousands of people gathered to welcome 2024, the sky above them erupted in a symphony of thunderstorms, replacing traditional fireworks with an awe-inspiring display of lightning.

Thunderstorms Usurp Traditional Festivities

The Gold Coast, known for its beachside celebrations and midnight fireworks, experienced its worst December 31 downpour in years. Despite the tumultuous weather, with a severe thunderstorm warning in place, spirits remained undeterred. Revellers continued to throng to hotspots like Broadbeach, Coolangatta, and Surfers Paradise, braving up to 140mm of rainfall.

Warning of Dangerous Conditions

As the New Year dawned, residents along Queensland’s southeast were warned of further thunderstorm activity, heavy rainfall, and life-threatening flash flooding. Up to 250mm of rain was predicted in a six-hour period, posing a grave threat to residents in flood-prone areas. Previous storms had already inflicted damage in the Gold Coast area, leading to emergency rescues at the Numinbah Valley and Natural Bridge. Emergency services urged people to maintain a safe distance from stormwater drains and fallen power lines, and to avoid driving during severe storm events.

Australia’s Weather Woes Continue

In addition to the thunderstorms, hot and humid weather is expected in the north of the state, with heatwave warnings issued for certain areas. A large earthquake has also erupted on one of Australia’s closest neighbours. With these ongoing weather challenges, storm-ravaged parts of Australia are bracing to be hit by wild weather again.