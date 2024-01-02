en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Sky over Gold Coast

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Sky over Gold Coast

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed 2024, the Gold Coast in Australia offered a spectacular display that veered away from the traditional fireworks. Thunderstorms that have been battering the city since Christmas Day culminated in a dazzling light show in the night sky, with streaks of lightning providing an awe-inspiring spectacle for the thousands of onlookers who had gathered to ring in the New Year.

Thunderstorms Steal the Show

The city, which has been grappling with severe weather events and dangerous thunderstorms, witnessed a unique New Year’s Eve celebration. As the darkened heavens played host to flashes of lightning and the rumbling of thunder, the residents of Gold Coast found themselves in the midst of an unexpected and powerful natural display. This event served as an alternative to the usual festive fireworks, offering a stark reminder of nature’s might and unpredictability.

(Read Also: Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages)

Continuous Weather Woes

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding have been the order of the day since Christmas, causing local emergency services to work tirelessly. Assisted by crews from New South Wales and Victoria, along with the Australian Defence Force, these brave individuals have faced a challenging task of managing the crisis. In response to the ongoing weather situation, all Gold Coast beaches have been closed due to high levels of debris and poor water quality. The city has opened evacuation centres, sandbag stations, and community recovery hubs for residents experiencing hardship.

(Read Also: Gold Coast Marks Somber Anniversary: ATSB Advances in Investigation)

Unrelenting Rain and Potential Dangers

The storms have caused flash flooding, inundated roads, and left thousands without power in the northeastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland regions, with Gold Coast being one of the worst affected areas. The situation is considered dangerous and dynamic, with the potential for life-threatening flash flooding. More heavy rain is forecast, with totals set to exceed 250 mm. Access to the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast has been cut in two places due to the severity of the rainfall, further exacerbating the wild weather emergency.

Read More

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test

By Salman Khan

Streamer Izanal's Prank Backfires: A Look at Streaming Culture and Public Interactions

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
@Australia · 1 hour
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows F ...
heart comment 0
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama’s Rose Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Gears Up for Potential Fire Threat
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
6 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
11 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
11 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
19 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
29 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
36 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
36 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
36 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app