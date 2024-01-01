en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

In an unexpected twist to the traditional New Year’s Eve spectacle, thunderstorms replaced man-made fireworks as the dramatic backdrop for celebrations on Australia’s Gold Coast. As thousands of people gathered to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, they were greeted with a unique display of natural fireworks, offering an electrifying start to 2024.

An Electrifying Welcome to the New Year

Despite torrential rains leading to flash flooding in parts of south-east Queensland, including the Gold Coast, revelers refused to let the wild weather dampen their spirits. Amidst the stormy backdrop, the Gold Coast community braved the worst December 31 downpour in years, ringing in the new year in style. The downpour, which led to the closure of eighteen roads due to flooding, did little to quell the festive mood.

Severe Weather Across Australia

The turbulent weather wasn’t isolated to the Gold Coast. Large parts of northern Australia were grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the 40s, and a heatwave warning in place for parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings for heavy rain in the Gold Coast area, leading to power outages for over 100,000 residents.

The Impact on Local Attractions

The severe weather also impacted local attractions. Theme parks on the Gold Coast, including Movie World, Dreamworld, Wet’n’Wild, and WhiteWater World, were forced to close on New Year’s Day due to the forecasted severe weather. This closure followed a similar shutdown a week earlier, when the same venues were closed due to severe thunderstorms on Boxing Day.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Freight Train Collision Claims Two Lives in South Australia; Safety Concerns Raised

By Geeta Pillai

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Royal Transition: Australian-Born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Flash Floods Devastate Gold Coast: A Look at the Community Response and Future Preparations

By Geeta Pillai

From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Cr ...
@Australia · 7 mins
From Australian Commoner to Danish Queen: The Historic Ascension of Cr ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorists to Reap Benefits from Government's Cost of Living Relief Plan
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Community Outrage over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Blue Groper in Sydney
Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne

By Geeta Pillai

Princess Mary of Denmark: From Down Under to the Danish Throne
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
1 min
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
2 mins
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
4 mins
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
4 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
4 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
4 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
7 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
8 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
24 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
31 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
39 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app