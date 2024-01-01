Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Celebrations on the Gold Coast

In an unexpected twist to the traditional New Year’s Eve spectacle, thunderstorms replaced man-made fireworks as the dramatic backdrop for celebrations on Australia’s Gold Coast. As thousands of people gathered to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, they were greeted with a unique display of natural fireworks, offering an electrifying start to 2024.

An Electrifying Welcome to the New Year

Despite torrential rains leading to flash flooding in parts of south-east Queensland, including the Gold Coast, revelers refused to let the wild weather dampen their spirits. Amidst the stormy backdrop, the Gold Coast community braved the worst December 31 downpour in years, ringing in the new year in style. The downpour, which led to the closure of eighteen roads due to flooding, did little to quell the festive mood.

Severe Weather Across Australia

The turbulent weather wasn’t isolated to the Gold Coast. Large parts of northern Australia were grappling with a heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the 40s, and a heatwave warning in place for parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings for heavy rain in the Gold Coast area, leading to power outages for over 100,000 residents.

The Impact on Local Attractions

The severe weather also impacted local attractions. Theme parks on the Gold Coast, including Movie World, Dreamworld, Wet’n’Wild, and WhiteWater World, were forced to close on New Year’s Day due to the forecasted severe weather. This closure followed a similar shutdown a week earlier, when the same venues were closed due to severe thunderstorms on Boxing Day.