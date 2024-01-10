en English
Australia

Third Suspect Apprehended in Raymond Smith Murder Case

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Third Suspect Apprehended in Raymond Smith Murder Case

In a significant development to the murder investigation of Raymond Smith in Greenbushes, Western Australia Police have captured a third suspect, James Terence Hunt, on Wednesday morning. The 30-year-old is expected to provide crucial information that could potentially shed light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Smith’s death.

Third Suspect in Custody

James Terence Hunt, the latest suspect taken into custody, is now under scrutiny in connection with the murder of Raymond Smith. His arrest follows the earlier apprehension of two men—Kevin Allan Craig Potter and a 41-year-old man from Boyanup—both of whom have already made their court appearances. The arrest of Hunt, however, marks a significant step forward in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Discovery of Smith’s Remains

The case began to unfold when Raymond Smith’s remains were discovered in Greenbushes. The grim discovery led to an intensive investigation, with the police leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. The subsequent arrest of the two men, followed by Hunt’s apprehension, demonstrates the relentless efforts of the Western Australia Police.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

