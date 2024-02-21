The Voices of Tomorrow: Perth Artists Bring Youth Stories to Life in 'The Quadrangle' at Hamilton Hill

Imagine stepping into a room where the walls echo with the laughter, dreams, and heartfelt expressions of youth. This weekend, Hamilton Hill transforms into such a sanctuary as it hosts The Quadrangle, an innovative theatre performance that promises to bridge generations through the art of storytelling. At the core of this event are Perth artists Georgia King and Mark Storen, who will employ the unique 'headphone verbatim' technique to bring the voices of young people to life on stage.

A New Wave of Storytelling

The Quadrangle is not your typical theatre performance. By using the 'headphone verbatim' method, actors listen to pre-recorded interviews through headphones and relay the stories in real time, ensuring an authentic representation of the interviewees' voices. This method highlights the genuine expressions, nuances, and emotions of around ten young individuals aged six to 16, making their stories the focal point of the performance. Set to unfold at Memorial Hall from Friday to Sunday, this event, part of the City of Cockburn's Cockburn Live program, aims to showcase the 'common human threads' that bind us all, regardless of age.

Listening to the Future

At the heart of The Quadrangle is a commitment to listening. In an era where the voices of young people often go unheard, this performance stands as a poignant reminder of the importance of giving them a platform. Mayor Logan Howlett praised the initiative, stating, "The Quadrangle offers a novel, memorable, and entertaining art form that thoughtfully presents the voices of the youth." By emphasizing the experiences of growing up, the performance seeks to resonate with audiences across generations, encouraging empathy and understanding through the art of listening.

A Community United

This groundbreaking performance not only highlights the insights and experiences of youth but also serves as a testament to the power of community engagement. With tickets priced at $15 and available via Megatix, The Quadrangle is accessible to a wide audience, inviting people from all walks of life to partake in this shared experience. As part of the broader Cockburn Live program, the event underscores the City of Cockburn's dedication to fostering an inclusive community where the arts serve as a vehicle for understanding and connection.

As the curtain rises on The Quadrangle this weekend, attendees are not just spectators but active participants in a dialogue that spans generations. Through the innovative use of headphone verbatim theatre, Georgia King and Mark Storen offer a window into the world of youth, reminding us that their voices, filled with hope, humor, and honesty, are not just echoes of tomorrow but resonant calls to listen today.