Australia

The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities

In the remote Australian First Nations communities, a specter lurks, unseen but potent. Strongyloidiasis, a parasitic worm disease caused by Strongyloides stercoralis, is a prevalent health threat affecting these communities and posing a risk to returned travellers, refugees, and asylum seekers. According to Professor Kirstin Ross, an environmental health expert at Flinders University, Australia has one of the highest rates of this disease globally.

Unseen Scourge: Strongyloidiasis in Australia

The disease, often associated with tropical climates, is largely absent in mainstream Australia but widespread among the Indigenous populations. This disparity is primarily due to environmental health issues, including failing sanitation infrastructure. The condition can cause severe symptoms such as wasting and nutritional deficiencies and can prove lethal for those who are immunocompromised or on steroid therapy.

A ‘Disease of Disadvantage’

Professor Ross describes strongyloidiasis as a ‘disease of disadvantage’, reflecting the socio-economic challenges faced by the affected communities. It’s a term that encapsulates the stark reality faced by the Indigenous populations, where the disease prevalence is a symbol of systemic inequalities and neglected basic needs.

A $5 Million Project to Address Strongyloidiasis

Professor Ross is part of a new $5 million project funded by the Australian Government’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Synergy Grant to address strongyloidiasis. The project aims at improving housing design, maintenance, and sanitation in remote communities, recognizing these factors as crucial in the battle against the disease. In addition, Ross calls for making strongyloidiasis a notifiable disease to prompt action and help eliminate it.

The article authored by Ross is titled ‘Locally acquired strongyloidiasis in remote Australia: why are there still cases?’ and is published in the Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions B. Globally, parasitic nematode worms afflict over a billion people, with over 600 million estimated to be infected by Strongyloides stercoralis. While these infections are typically manageable, they can become fatal in those with compromised immune systems.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

