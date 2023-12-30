The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish

In the heart of one of the world’s most prestigious and perilous yacht races, the Sydney to Hobart, sailors are grappling with an unexpected adversary: the enormous and elusive ocean sunfish, or Mola mola. These colossal creatures, known for their tendency to catch rays near the water’s surface, pose a significant navigational hazard to the racers due to their sheer size and often invisible presence until a collision is imminent.

Sunfish Scares from the Past

Michael Spies, a seasoned sailor preparing to navigate his 45th race aboard the Maritimo 52, recalls a chilling incident from January 2018. His yacht collided with a sunfish, leading to substantial damage and a dramatic helicopter rescue for the crew. It was an encounter that underlined the potential threats these marine giants can pose to sailors.

(Read Also: Young Life Cut Short: Fatal Accident on Forrest Highway Adds to WA’s Rising Death Toll)

Understanding the Ocean Sunfish

The sunfish, the world’s largest bony fish, is a fascinating creature that bears a striking resemblance to a floating saucer. Despite its somewhat intimidating presence in the open sea, marine scientists find sunfish captivating due to their unique evolutionary traits. A member of the Molidae family, related to pufferfish and boxfish, the sunfish lacks scales but boasts a thick rubbery skin, and a unique mode of propulsion, made possible by their elongated dorsal and anal fins.

A sunfish can grow to an astonishing size, with the biggest recorded tipping the scales at 2,750 kilograms. Their survival strategy involves diving deep into the ocean to feed on jelly-like creatures, before surfacing to warm up, a behavior attributed to their ectothermic nature.

(Read Also: Australia: Queensland Battles Severe Thunderstorms and Prepares for More)

A Historic Presence

The presence of sunfish in the region is not a recent phenomenon. A historic fragment of the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper from 1883 was discovered inside a sunfish specimen at the Natural History Museum of London, indicating their longstanding presence in these waters. It’s a testament to their durability and adaptability in the face of changing ocean conditions.

As sailors prepare for the upcoming Sydney to Hobart race, the ocean sunfish will continue to command respect and caution. While they may pose a challenge on the racing route, they remain an integral part of the marine ecosystem, a reminder of the complex and beautiful biodiversity that sailors are privileged to traverse in this renowned yacht race.

Read More