The Unresolved Disappearance of Dalibor ‘Dale’ Pantic: A Quest for Closure

In the serene landscapes of Victoria’s east, the quest to unearth the mystery of Dalibor ‘Dale’ Pantic’s disappearance persists, more than four long years after he was last seen alive. The 38-year-old resident of Lakes Entrance vanished without a trace on a somber day, April 10, 2019, his fate shrouded in an unsettling silence that has yet to be broken.

Charges Laid, But Victim Remains Missing

Pantic’s absence has been a haunting void, his physical presence never found despite the passage of time. In a significant development, however, a 33-year-old man from Sale was charged with the heinous crime of taking Pantic’s life. The accused man, whose identity remains undisclosed, has since entered a guilty plea to the charge of manslaughter, bringing a certain level of closure to a case that has been fraught with unanswered questions.

New Search Efforts Focus on Local Rivers

Recently, detectives shifted their attention to the tranquil waters of the Avon and Thomson rivers near Sale, where they believe Pantic’s remains might be concealed. The investigators, driven by their ongoing commitment to solving the case, suspect that items from Pantic’s Ford sedan were discarded in one of these rivers. This dumping of evidence is believed to have occurred from a bridge on Myrtlebank Road, a day after Pantic’s unexplained disappearance.

Public’s Help Sought in Locating Key Items

The discarded items, including three children’s car seats and a double pram, hold significant importance in this case. Detectives surmise they may have floated downstream and could have been inadvertently recovered by an unsuspecting individual. The importance of these items in the ongoing investigation cannot be overstated, and Detective Inspector Dave Dunstan has made a public appeal for assistance in locating them.

As the relentless search for answers continues, so does the resolve of the investigators, their dedication unwavering in the face of the alarming silence that surrounds Pantic’s fate. Their commitment to the case underscores their desire to provide answers to Dale’s family, who have been living in the shadow of uncertainty and grief for over four years.