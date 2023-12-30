en English
Australia

The Unintended Controversy: Calombaris’s ‘Halo’ and the Backlash

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:39 pm EST
In July 2019, the landscape of Australian media was unexpectedly shaken. The Good Weekend magazine, a supplement to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, published a cover story that sparked unanticipated controversy. The piece was designed with a noble intent – to shed light on the pressing issue of mental health among chefs, a demographic struggling silently behind the high-pressure environment of restaurant kitchens.

Controversial Cover Art

The front cover featured George Calombaris, a MasterChef host known across Australia, who had spoken candidly about the benefits of meditation for his mental health. The design incorporated a headline that curved around Calombaris’s head, forming a halo-like image that was meant to emphasize his yogi-like pose. Yet, the timing of the publication coincided with a less flattering news – emerging wage theft investigations involving Calombaris’s chain of restaurants.

Social Media Backlash

The magazine cover faced a barrage of criticism on social media platforms. Online users perceived it as insensitive to the victims of wage theft, with many accusing the magazine of glorifying Calombaris with a ‘halo’ amidst serious accusations. The editor was caught in the crossfire, facing the harsh realities of media shaming in the digital age.

Editor’s Reflection and Media Complexity

Reflecting on the backlash, the editor acknowledged that the cover’s interpretation was heavily influenced by the readers’ preconceived notions about Calombaris’s actions. The intended message of mental health awareness was lost in the uproar, drowned by the voices of those who saw a different narrative. The incident underscored the complexities journalists often face when making editorial decisions and the amplified effects of media shaming in the age of social media.

Australia Society
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

