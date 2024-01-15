The Tale of Two Countries: Spot Bitcoin ETF Market in the US and Australia

In a world where digital currencies are reshaping the financial landscape, the Spot Bitcoin ETF market is witnessing a flurry of activities in the United States and Australia. A tale of two countries, each with unique dynamics, the narrative is one of intense competition, low fees, and strategic entries and exits.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US: A Game of Low Fees

The US market, home to the world’s largest economy, is attracting a broad range of investors to its Spot Bitcoin ETFs. The introduction of these ETFs, which are designed to mirror the performance of Bitcoin, has set the stage for intense competition. This is evident in the low fees—ranging between zero and 0.9% initially, and eventually settling between 0.2% and 0.9%. Grayscale’s GBTC, however, charges the highest fees at 1.5%. The first trading day on the US market saw billions of dollars in transactions, a testament to the fervor surrounding these ETFs.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Australia: A Different Tale

While the US market is bustling, the scenario in Australia presents a different tale. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are not traded on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) but on Cboe Australia. The Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC) and Ethereum ETF (EETH) listed on Cboe Australia have assets under management of AUD $36.5 million and AUD $9.8 million, respectively, with fees at a higher 1.25%. Cosmos Asset Management had delisted its fund in 2022 due to a lack of interest.

A Glimpse into the Future

The future, however, holds promise. The Australian market could soon see increased competition and potentially lower fees with the potential entry of new players such as Monochrome Assets Management and Betashares, which are preparing for ASX listings. Additionally, there is speculation about CommSec enabling Australians to trade US ETFs, although no official comment has been made. The potential introduction of new Spot Bitcoin ETFs and discussions about Spot Ethereum ETFs could rekindle interest in the Australian market, creating a new chapter in the story of digital currencies.