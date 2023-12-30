en English
Australia

The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST
The Sydney Collective, a once flourishing hospitality group helmed by renowned publican Fraser Short, has entered administration with the looming shadow of nearly $6 million in debts. Adam Farnsworth, leading the insolvency firm Farnsworth Carson, was appointed as the administrator on December 22, as per documents from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Fraser Short’s Exit and Legacy

Short, who founded The Sydney Collective in 2012, made a calculated exit from the hospitality industry in February following the sale of his stakes in several high-profile venues to the Laundy Family for a staggering $150 million. At the zenith of its operations, The Sydney Collective managed 16 venues, among which were iconic establishments like the Whalebridge restaurant and Watsons Bay Hotel. Post the major sale, the company was rebranded as ‘The Laundy Collective’, and the staff smoothly transitioned to Laundy operations.

From Success to Insolvency

The collapse of the group follows closely on the heels of the closure of Byron Fresh café, another venture under Short’s entrepreneurial umbrella, which now has over $1 million in outstanding debts to creditors. The only assets remaining under The Sydney Collective’s name are a Tesla X and a trading account with a mere $500. A significant chunk of the owed amount, over $1 million, is due to the Australian Tax Office, and an even larger sum of $4.41 million is owed to the Warwick and Yates Trust, closely associated with Short’s family.

Short’s Disinvestment and Family Legacy

Short has methodically divested from most of his hospitality interests, including high-profile spots like The Imperial Hotel and Morrison Bar & Oyster Room. His late father, Warwick Short, was a prominent figure in Sydney’s pub industry. The Short family recently orchestrated the sale of the Seabreeze Beach Hotel for $32 million. However, Fraser Short is not involved in W Short Hospitality, the entity that oversaw this transaction.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

