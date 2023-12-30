en English
Australia

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:18 pm EST
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia

As the clock ticks towards the New Year 2024, a silent crisis unfolds in Australia: The debilitating financial pressures faced by patients with chronic illnesses due to the high costs of healthcare products and medications. The narrative of this struggle is best exemplified through the plight of Karen Armanasco, a grandmother grappling with terminal neuroendocrine cancer. Every month, she parts with around $300 on pharmacy items, including over-the-counter pain medications, vitamins, and incontinence pads—products not covered by the government.

The Unseen Struggle

The bleak situation is further exacerbated by the fact that her cancer medication isn’t subsidised by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). She is, however, fortunate enough to receive it through a pharmaceutical company’s compassionate scheme. But others aren’t as lucky. According to the National Pain Survey by Chronic Pain Australia, one in four patients sometimes can’t afford their medications. This financial strain forces some to skip prescriptions, forgo essentials, or, in the worst-case scenarios, turn to illicit drugs.

A National Concern

A report by the Australian Patients Association found an alarming trend: many Australians are delaying or skipping healthcare due to financial constraints. This situation is not limited to the chronically ill or the elderly. It cuts across all demographics, making it a national concern. There are growing calls for expanded PBS subsidies for pain medicines and better utilization of government schemes like MyMedicare and 60-day script schemes to alleviate these costs.

The Government’s Response

In response to this crisis, Health Minister Mark Butler highlighted the recent government actions to reduce pharmacy costs. These measures include lowering the co-payment on scripts and the PBS safety net threshold. However, despite these well-intentioned efforts, many Australians, like Karen, continue to struggle with healthcare expenses. As the New Year dawns, the question remains: How long until the silent cries of these individuals are heard and adequately addressed?

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

