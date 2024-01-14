The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton

Princess Mary of Denmark, a commoner from Australia, is poised to ascend to the Danish throne in a week, drawing many parallel lines with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Both princesses, originating from middle-class families, share resemblances in their fashion choices, public roles, and motherhood. They’ve attracted admiration in their respective countries and have been affectionately dubbed ‘royal sisters’ by the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, due to their strikingly similar appearance and style choices, often seen adorning similar or matching outfits.

The Journey from Commoners to Princesses

Crown Princess Mary, born in Tasmania, encountered Prince Frederik in Sydney and tied the knot in 2004. Similarly, Kate Middleton, met Prince William at St. Andrews University and walked down the aisle in 2011. Both Princess Mary and Kate transitioned gracefully into their royal roles, making their mark known for their elegance, public service, and dedicated motherhood. Despite their humble beginnings, they’ve managed to instate themselves as popular figures within their nations, with Mary being highly admired in Denmark.

Parallel Approach to Fashion and Public Image

Beyond their royal duties, they share a similar approach to fashion, confidently embracing their public images while maintaining a laid-back perception by the public. The article highlights their fashion synergy, including similar outfits and styles, suggesting that their wardrobes mirror each other in both casual and formal settings.

The Ascension of Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark is set to become the country’s Queen Consort following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. This marks an exceedingly rare move in Denmark, as monarchs haven’t abdicated since 1146. Crown Prince Frederik will become King, while his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will become the first Australian to become Queen. Mary’s rise from Tasmania to the Danish throne echoes a fairy tale romance that began in a Sydney pub and culminated in a lavish televised wedding in 2004. Known for her leadership and advocacy for women’s rights and refugees through The Mary Foundation, her imminent ascension has garnered worldwide attention, from Copenhagen to her birthplace in Hobart, Tasmania.