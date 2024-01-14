en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton

Princess Mary of Denmark, a commoner from Australia, is poised to ascend to the Danish throne in a week, drawing many parallel lines with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Both princesses, originating from middle-class families, share resemblances in their fashion choices, public roles, and motherhood. They’ve attracted admiration in their respective countries and have been affectionately dubbed ‘royal sisters’ by the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, due to their strikingly similar appearance and style choices, often seen adorning similar or matching outfits.

The Journey from Commoners to Princesses

Crown Princess Mary, born in Tasmania, encountered Prince Frederik in Sydney and tied the knot in 2004. Similarly, Kate Middleton, met Prince William at St. Andrews University and walked down the aisle in 2011. Both Princess Mary and Kate transitioned gracefully into their royal roles, making their mark known for their elegance, public service, and dedicated motherhood. Despite their humble beginnings, they’ve managed to instate themselves as popular figures within their nations, with Mary being highly admired in Denmark.

Parallel Approach to Fashion and Public Image

Beyond their royal duties, they share a similar approach to fashion, confidently embracing their public images while maintaining a laid-back perception by the public. The article highlights their fashion synergy, including similar outfits and styles, suggesting that their wardrobes mirror each other in both casual and formal settings.

The Ascension of Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark is set to become the country’s Queen Consort following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. This marks an exceedingly rare move in Denmark, as monarchs haven’t abdicated since 1146. Crown Prince Frederik will become King, while his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will become the first Australian to become Queen. Mary’s rise from Tasmania to the Danish throne echoes a fairy tale romance that began in a Sydney pub and culminated in a lavish televised wedding in 2004. Known for her leadership and advocacy for women’s rights and refugees through The Mary Foundation, her imminent ascension has garnered worldwide attention, from Copenhagen to her birthplace in Hobart, Tasmania.

0
Australia Fashion Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
In the heart of Melbourne, Australia, the city pulses to the rhythm of a vibrant sporting culture. The crown jewel of this sports-centric city is the Australian Open tennis tournament, affectionately known as the ‘Happy Slam.’ The previous year, this monumental event drew a staggering audience of over 900,000 spectators, making it a must-visit spectacle
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
35 mins ago
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
1 hour ago
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
10 mins ago
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
Roxy Jacenko's Family: Luxury, Opulence, and a New Chapter in Singapore
27 mins ago
Roxy Jacenko's Family: Luxury, Opulence, and a New Chapter in Singapore
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
32 mins ago
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Latest Headlines
World News
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
44 seconds
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
49 seconds
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
1 min
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
1 min
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
2 mins
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
2 mins
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
2 mins
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
2 mins
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app