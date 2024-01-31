The Rising Culture of Book Censorship: An Emerging Global Concern

The culture of book censorship, particularly those addressing themes of race and sexuality, has become a significant source of discord in North America and speculation is mounting that such trends could seep into Australia. Canadian author Jen Ferguson shed light on the situation in Vancouver where librarians are now tasked with inspecting young adult books for hate speech.

A Growing Trend in North America

While the surge in book challenges has been observed in Canada, the situation in the U.S. is more extreme, with thousands of books being banned. Over 600 instances of book complaints have been documented by Toronto University's Centre for Free Expression since 2010. The predominance of Indigenous-authored books in these challenges is concerning, with over 30 bans or challenges noted in North America.

The Fear of 'Shadow Banning'

Authors like Christy Jordan-Fenton fear the concept of 'shadow banning,' a technique where books are quietly removed or access to them is limited without any formal bans being imposed. This indirect method of censorship is perceived as a significant threat to the distribution and accessibility of diverse narratives.

The Australian Scenario

Recent incidents in Australia, such as a bookstore owner advocating for more 'white' characters in children's books via controversial tweets and backlash against school visits by LGBTQIA+ authors, have raised eyebrows. Despite these incidents, attempts at book banning in Australia have largely been unsuccessful, largely due to federal regulation. Nevertheless, advocates strongly emphasize the importance of neutrality and accessibility in publicly funded libraries, and the necessity for vigilance against any form of censorship that could herald wider human rights crackdowns.