en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Rise of Passive Index Funds: A New Era in Investing

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
The Rise of Passive Index Funds: A New Era in Investing

As the winds of financial strategy continue to shift, a rising consensus among economists is propelling passive index funds into the limelight. Long considered the preserve of savvy, low-maintenance investors, these funds are now being hailed as a superior long-term investment compared to their active counterparts. The validation of this strategy is not just theoretical; it’s etched in the hard numbers of significant studies conducted across markets, including the U.S. and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

A Defiance of Active Funds

Driving the argument for passive index funds is the stark reality that a significant majority of actively managed funds do not outperform market indices. The Standard and Poor’s SPIVA report presents an unflattering picture of active funds, indicating that over a 15-year stretch, about 81% of active general equity funds lagged behind the ASX 200 index.

Another research comparing 100 passive funds and 24 active funds on the ASX laid bare the superiority of the former. The study found that passive funds yielded higher average returns net of fees over a five-year period, further solidifying the growing preference for passive index funds.

Australian Superannuation and Indexed Investment

As a new dawn breaks over the Australian investment landscape, passive index funds are making their way into retail and industry super funds. This development provides Australians with an opportunity to reap the benefits of indexed investing directly from their superannuation accounts. These options typically come with lower fees than the super industry average, translating to substantial savings over time.

For instance, the annual fees on a $100,000 balance in Hostplus’s ‘Indexed Balanced’ and Rest’s ‘Balanced – Indexed’, two of the standout funds, are significantly less than the average indexed super fund. The disparity becomes even more pronounced when compared to all super funds. Over a long period, these savings can dramatically bolster the growth of super balances.

Indexed Super Fund – The Superior Performer

APRA data reveals a compelling narrative in favor of indexed super fund options. Over a nine-year period, these options have outperformed the average choice and MySuper funds, making them a lucrative option for investors. The Finder’s model further amplifies this narrative, projecting that after 40 years, the Hostplus Indexed Balanced option could lead to a super balance exceeding the average super fund by over $100,000.

In conclusion, the rise of passive index funds brings a fresh perspective to the investment table. As the evidence mounts in their favor, they offer a compelling alternative for investors seeking to maximize returns while minimizing effort and expense. The superiority of passive index funds is a testament to the power of patient, strategic investing and may well be the harbinger of a new era in the world of finance.

0
Australia Finance Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Police Identify Victim in Glenorchy House Fire; Public Assistance Sought
In a grim turn of events, the individual found deceased in the recent Glenorchy house fire has been officially identified by the police as 39-year-old Alison Robinson, the resident of the home. The news was disclosed by Detective Acting Inspector Nick Bowden, who, with the family’s consent, released the identification and extended heartfelt condolences to
Police Identify Victim in Glenorchy House Fire; Public Assistance Sought
Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute
32 mins ago
Aruna Sathanapally Assumes Role as CEO of Grattan Institute
Courage Rewarded: Fashion Consultant's Conviction Overturned After Intervening in Homophobic Attack
32 mins ago
Courage Rewarded: Fashion Consultant's Conviction Overturned After Intervening in Homophobic Attack
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
13 mins ago
Hectorville Tragedy: Man Dies After Priority Escalation in Emergency Call
Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Flooding; Over 20 Rescued
27 mins ago
Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Flooding; Over 20 Rescued
Tragic Death at Sydney's South Watamolla Beach
28 mins ago
Tragic Death at Sydney's South Watamolla Beach
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
2 mins
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
2 mins
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
3 mins
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
3 mins
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
6 mins
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
6 mins
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
7 mins
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
7 mins
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Future Uncertain Despite Season Finale Win
8 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Future Uncertain Despite Season Finale Win
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app