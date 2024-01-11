en English
The Rise of Gamification and Gaming in Marketing: Leveraging Customer Engagement Data

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
A global footwear brand’s decision to use gamification as a marketing strategy for its new store opening in Australia underscores a burgeoning trend among businesses: leveraging customer engagement data to shape marketing strategies and build stronger customer relationships. The brand developed a tile shuffle game, offering mall shoppers prizes for quick puzzle-solving that were redeemable at the new store. This innovative approach generated palpable excitement and invaluable insights into customer commitment and expected foot traffic, significantly aiding logistical planning.

The Power of Gamification

Traditionally, marketing efforts have relied on content to engage consumers. However, as the digital space becomes increasingly saturated, businesses are exploring new methods to capture customer attention. Gamification, which involves incorporating game-like elements into non-gaming contexts, offers a promising solution. Contrary to popular belief, gamification does not necessitate complex 3D designs; even simple concepts like a tile shuffle game can effectively engage customers and gather valuable data on their engagement, preferences, and behaviors.

This customer data can shape digital marketing strategies, offering insights into sales, retention, and cross-selling opportunities. Furthermore, it can significantly enhance the customer experience (CX), a key determinant of business success in today’s competitive landscape. As such, gamification is emerging as a powerful tool for businesses in the digital age.

Engagement Data: The New Gold

In the era of big data, engagement data has become golden. It offers businesses raw, unfiltered insights into their customers’ behaviors and preferences, enabling them to tailor their strategies accordingly. Through gamification, businesses can collect this data in an interactive and enjoyable way, fostering stronger customer relationships.

Moreover, gamification can transform mundane tasks into fulfilling experiences, boost job satisfaction, and productivity levels, ultimately improving the CX. For example, platforms like Genesys empower organizations to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees through AI-powered experience orchestration.

Gaming: A New Marketing Frontier

Beyond gamification, brands are also exploring opportunities in the gaming industry. With the rise of advertising, product placement, and e-sports sponsorships, gaming has become a significant global phenomenon that transcends various demographics, signaling a broader scope for brand integrations.

Advergames, a form of advertising using interactive games, are perceived favorably by consumers and can drive persuasion. This trend suggests a future where gaming and marketing are inextricably linked, offering businesses new avenues to engage with their customers.

As businesses move forward, utilizing engagement data through gamification and gaming will be crucial for refining CX and marketing efforts in 2024 and beyond. In a world where the customer’s voice is louder than ever, businesses must leverage these innovative strategies to listen, engage, and deliver.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

