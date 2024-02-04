The Retirement Challenge: Transitioning from Saving to Spending

Retirement is a phase of life that many look forward to, a time to relax, explore, and indulge in long-held passions. However, the shift from a saving to a spending mindset can be a daunting challenge, as illustrated by Mark Vladis, a retiree from Katoomba. Despite retiring at 60 with access to his superannuation, he finds it difficult to spend on travel and home renovations without fretting about the dwindling balance.

Retirees' Struggle to Spend

According to a 2017 study by the University of NSW, a significant number of retirees die leaving the majority of their wealth intact. This is a direct result of the difficulty in breaking away from the ingrained habit of saving and stepping into the unfamiliar territory of spending.

Danielle Labotka, a behavioral scientist at Morningstar Research Services, elucidates the 'consumption gap' that retirees face due to uncertainties such as lifespan and economic conditions. These uncertainties often lead to a conservative approach towards spending, even in retirement.

Financial Planning: A Way Forward

Financial planner Liam Shorte proposes a solution that encourages retirees to ease back into spending. He suggests starting small and taking short trips within Australia, an idea that resonates with those who have witnessed the added impact of COVID-19 on retirees' willingness to spend.

Inflation also plays a major role in shaping spending confidence among retirees, especially those who have experienced high mortgage rates in the 1980s and 1990s. Financial planners, with their vast experience and analytical tools, can provide figures demonstrating the sustainability of retirement income, thereby boosting confidence.

Aligning Spending with Personal Values

Another viable approach to help retirees overcome their spending fears is proposed by Samantha Lamas, a researcher at Morningstar. She suggests aligning spending with personal values and goals. This perspective aids in breaking down psychological barriers and allows retirees to enjoy their retirement without the constant fear of running out of money.

As the journey from saving to spending in retirement continues to be a challenge for many, financial planners and behavioral scientists are working tirelessly to create solutions that allow retirees to enjoy their hard-earned savings without unnecessary financial stress.