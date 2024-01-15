The Reality of Property Investment in Australia: A Look at Success Rates

Despite the shared aspiration of achieving financial independence via property investment, the majority of investors in Australia fail to meet this objective. A startling revelation highlights that less than 1% of the 2.1 million property investors in Australia possess more than six properties, a figure often considered the threshold for financial freedom. However, emerging against this backdrop is Metropole, a company whose clients are reportedly 7.3 times more likely to own six or more properties than the average investor.

Diversity Among Property Investors

The Australian property investment scene is marked by three distinct types of investors. The first group, comprising Passive Investors, invests with minimal research or professional advice. The second cohort, known as Active Investors, involves individuals who conduct some research and seek professional advice. The third category, labeled as Analytical Investors, consists of those who devote substantial time to research and engage experts before making an investment decision.

Success Beyond Effort

While this categorization underscores the varying levels of effort, the key to success in property investing stretches beyond it. Indeed, taking action and being present in the market stands as the pivotal factor, regardless of the investor type. The emphasis is on purchasing properties in the right location rather than fixating solely on the price.

The ‘6 Stranded Strategic Approach’

Presented here is the author’s ‘6 Stranded Strategic Approach’ designed to minimize risks and maximize returns. This strategy emphasizes identifying properties in gentrifying suburbs or those with the potential to experience a ‘ripple effect’ from growth in neighboring areas. Looking forward, property experts predict that industrial and alternate sectors will dominate the Australian property market in 2024, with a spotlight on self-storage, land-lease communities, data centers, and living sectors, including build-to-rent and co-living spaces.

Investors are also expected to prefer data centers and residential sub-sectors in 2024. Super funds and private capital are likely to play a significant role in the real estate sector, asserting increasing importance in the broader financial ecosystem.