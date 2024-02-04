The Paradox of Alcohol Restrictions in Aboriginal Communities: One Year On

In the heart of the Northern Territory, Australia, lies the Aboriginal community of Itchy Koo Park. The place is home to Aaron Campbell, an Arrernte traditional owner, who every day faces a stark inequality stemming from alcohol restrictions in Aboriginal communities. While Campbell and his fellow residents are barred from purchasing alcohol to take into their community, their counterparts in Alice Springs are not bound by the same constraints, unless they possess a special permit.

Albanese's Alcohol Ban: Year One

One year has passed since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reinstated the alcohol bans in Aboriginal communities, offering them the option to develop their own alcohol management plans. Itchy Koo Park is the only community to submit a plan, which, however, remains unapproved. In this duration, the federal government has allocated $250 million to combat Indigenous disadvantage in Central Australia. But has there been a significant change?

Crime Statistics: A Mixed Bag

On the surface, certain crime statistics have shown improvement in the wake of the restrictions. Yet, a deeper look reveals a more nuanced picture. House break-ins and domestic violence, for instance, have witnessed an uptick. The Northern Territory government is currently undecided about making the bans permanent, but it is actively assessing data to inform any potential policy adjustments.

The Black Market and Proposed Solutions

The NT Liquor Commission acknowledges that black market alcohol sales have become a rampant problem. The Opposition proposes mandatory alcohol rehabilitation and relaxing some restrictions to reduce the demand for alcohol. The Attorney-General, on the other hand, emphasizes a more holistic approach. The community members, like Campbell, suggest that focusing on the social drivers of crime could yield better outcomes. This perspective brings to the fore the need for more comprehensive solutions that address the root causes rather than just the symptoms of the issue.