en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The New York Times Unveils Top 52 Places to Visit in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
The New York Times Unveils Top 52 Places to Visit in 2024

The New York Times has unveiled its much-anticipated list of the ’52 Places to Go in 2024′, spotlighting a diverse range of global destinations known for their unique attractions and experiences. In a notable achievement, Tasmania in Australia clinched the 29th position, earning praise for its mesmerizing natural landscapes and burgeoning culinary scene. The list highlights North America as the top destination for 2024, underscoring the continent’s array of travel opportunities and attractions.

Paris and Yamaguchi: Silver and Bronze

Following North America, Paris in France has secured the second spot. Testament to the city’s enduring allure, its romantic ambience and cultural richness continue to captivate globetrotters. Yamaguchi in Japan emerged in third place, earning accolades for its food and floral offerings, promising a gastronomic and sensory adventure for travelers.

A Scenic Train Ride in New Zealand

Coming in fourth place is an idyllic train trip in New Zealand. This ranking underscores the country’s breathtaking natural beauty and appeal to thrill-seekers, presenting an unforgettable travel experience.

Surprising Entries in the List

Adding to the eclectic mix, Millinocket, Maine has been recognized for its potential as a top travel spot, thanks to the upcoming total solar eclipse in April. The town is gearing up to host a gamut of events, including the ‘Millinockeclipse’ race, and offers a myriad of recreational and dining options. This honor situates Millinocket alongside other high-ranking destinations like the Olympic site in Paris and the monarch butterfly biosphere in Mexico.

Yamaguchi City in western Japan, branded as the ‘Kyoto of the West’, has been singled out for its lack of ‘tourism pollution’. The cityscape is dotted with attractions like the five-story pagoda of Rurikoji Temple, quaint coffee shops, eateries serving ‘oden’ and hot pot dishes, and the Yuda hot spring resort. The city’s Gion summer festival, a tradition dating back 600 years, is also scheduled to be held in July.

Another surprise entry on the list is Pasadena, California, the sole city from the state to make the cut. Appreciated for its natural beauty, lively main street, and a plethora of museums and art centers, Pasadena secured the 40th spot. Other notable U.S. cities on the list include Maui, Hawaii; Baltimore, Maryland; Kansas City, Missouri; Montgomery, Alabama; Boundary Waters, Minnesota; and Flamingo, Florida.

The New York Times’ list serves as a comprehensive guide for intrepid travelers eager to chart new and exciting destinations in 2024.

0
Australia France Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
17 mins ago
Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance
In a disturbing turn of events, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the late hours of January 13 on Mayes Avenue in Logan Central. The police were alerted to a disturbance in the area at around 11:30 pm. Upon reaching the scene, they found the young man in a grievous state, suffering from a stab
Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
33 mins ago
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
36 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
17 mins ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
Samoan Family Duped in Australian Residency Scam: A Cautionary Tale
18 mins ago
Samoan Family Duped in Australian Residency Scam: A Cautionary Tale
Bluey Stuffed Animal Bouquet: A Unique Valentine's Day Gift
25 mins ago
Bluey Stuffed Animal Bouquet: A Unique Valentine's Day Gift
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
1 min
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
2 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
9 mins
HLTV Awards 2023: Saluting Excellence in Counter-Strike Esports
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
14 mins
Defending Champions Saurashtra Face Possible Defeat in Ranji Trophy
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
14 mins
SDSU Wrestling Team Achieves Historic Victory at Virginia Duals
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
14 mins
Gilas Pilipinas' Justin Brownlee Complies with FIBA's Anti-Doping Requirements
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
15 mins
Bemidji State Women's Basketball Falls to Minnesota State: A Battle of Resilience
Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory
15 mins
Bemidji Lumberjacks Shine at Home Invitational: A Promising Trajectory
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app