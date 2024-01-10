The Iconic Hit by Wave of ‘Credential Stuffing’ Cyberattacks

The Australian e-commerce titan, The Iconic, has recently fallen victim to a cascade of fraudulent activities targeting the accounts of its customers. Several customers have reported unauthorized transactions and charges, sparking concerns over the security of their accounts. This wave of cyberattacks, known as ‘credential stuffing,’ involves hackers utilizing previously stolen credentials to infiltrate accounts across multiple platforms.

Customer Disquiet and Company Response

Affected customers have experienced charges between $1,000 and $4,000, with some even expressing concerns for their personal safety as individuals showed up at their residences demanding packages linked to these fraudulent transactions. In response, The Iconic has issued apologies, assuring affected customers of refunds. The company clarified that these incidents did not originate from a data breach within their systems, but from credentials obtained elsewhere.

Proactive Measures Against Fraudulent Activities

The Iconic has actively been intercepting unauthorized access attempts and canceling fraudulent orders. They have worked alongside affected customers to resolve the issues and refund dispatched orders. Acknowledging the complaints, the company stated that their customer service team is investigating the matter thoroughly.

ACSC’s Cybersecurity Advice

In the face of such attacks, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has advised users to enable multi-factor authentication as an added layer of protection. The total number of customers affected by this wave of cyberattacks remains uncertain.