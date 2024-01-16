The High Costs of Education in Australia: A Financial Burden on Families

Recent research has brought to light the alarming costs of educating a child in Australia, from Kindergarten through Year 12. As families get ready for the new academic year, they grapple with the daunting task of procuring various school supplies, which can lead to a significant financial strain. The study's findings have been described as staggering, illuminating the considerable expenses involved in a child's education. This revelation has ignited a debate over whether back-to-school costs are excessively high, echoing a concern prevalent among many Australian families.

Unmasking the High Cost of Education

The study conducted by the Futurity Investment Group unveils that parents who choose to enroll their child in a private school should brace themselves to spend almost double the tuition fees. This escalation is due to additional costs from items such as digital devices, musical instruments, sports gear, camps, and uniforms. The national average cost of educating a child in a private school for 13 years, starting in 2024, is estimated to be $316,944, with Sydney topping the list as the most expensive city for private school education.

The Financial Strain on Families

The study also highlights the financial challenges families face in funding their children's education. It reveals that school costs have surged by around 6 per cent across the board nationally. Despite this financial burden, 85 per cent of families perceive education as a crucial enabler of future opportunities. Interestingly, the survey suggests that parents who pay the most for their children’s education are the most satisfied, notwithstanding the financial strain.

The Future of Education Costs

According to the report by the Futurity Investment Group, the most and least affordable cities in Australia for schooling a child have been identified. The report provides comprehensive statistics on the costs of Government, Catholic, and Independent education in various cities, along with forecasts for future cost increases. The CEO of Futurity Investment Group, Sam Sondhi, emphasized the substantial burden that education costs impose on Australian families, predicting a significant rise in school expenses in the upcoming decade.