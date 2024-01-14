en English
The ‘Hi Mum’ Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
The ‘Hi Mum’ Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation

In a troubling evolution of online scams, the ‘Hi Mum’ scam has taken a disturbing turn in 2024. Leveraging voice impersonation technology, this scam has shifted its focus to specifically target Australian women, exploiting their maternal instincts and manipulating their protective and nurturing natures. Originating from text messages and WhatsApp, the scam has elevated its sophistication to a level that prompts dire warnings and a crucial need for heightened awareness among potential victims.

Exploiting Maternal Instincts

The ‘Hi Mum’ scam plays on the emotional vulnerabilities of mothers, a tactic designed to extract significant sums of money under the guise of providing help to a child in distress. The perpetrators employ advanced voice imitation technology to mimic the voice of the victim’s child, often pleading for help or money in a convincing manner. This tactic has led to an alarming increase in victims, demonstrating the potent effectiveness of this unfortunate scam.

Combatting the ‘Hi Mum’ Scam

In response to this escalating threat, an interactive quiz has been developed to test one’s ability to identify and outsmart such scams. This educational tool is designed to increase awareness and arm potential victims with the knowledge and skills needed to protect themselves. The wider community is encouraged to share this resource among family and friends, thereby creating a network of informed and vigilant individuals ready to fight back against this exploitative scam.

Beyond the ‘Hi Mum’ Scam

While the ‘Hi Mum’ scam is of immediate concern, it also serves as a stark reminder of the broader issue of online scams. In 2023, almost half a billion ringgit was lost to investment scams in Malaysia, with victims reporting losses as high as RM12mil. These scams, promising high returns on investments and transactions through blockchain ewallets and WhatsApp advertisements, underline the pervasive and diverse nature of online fraud. As we move further into the digital age, remaining vigilant and informed about such scams becomes not just important, but essential.

Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

