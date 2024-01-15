en English
Australia

The Heartwarming Tale of Coburg’s Iconic Ford Laser

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
The Heartwarming Tale of Coburg’s Iconic Ford Laser

In the quaint suburb of Coburg, Melbourne, there stands a seemingly inconspicuous blue 1992 Ford Laser hatchback. This car, though rusted and dented, has remained parked in the same spot for over a decade, evolving into a local icon. The story behind this vehicle is one of enduring love, family legacy, and community remembrance.

More Than Just a Car

The Ford Laser hatchback once belonged to Frank Borg Senior, a recognized face in the Coburg community. As a hardworking father, he would use the car to assist at his son’s businesses, the Rainbow Bubbles laundrette and Coburg Convenience Store. Unlike the typical use of vehicles, this car held a sentimental value for the Borg family, becoming a symbol of Frank Senior’s dedication and commitment to his family and their ventures.

An Enduring Tribute

After Frank Senior’s passing in 2010, his son, Frank Borg, decided to leave the car in its parking space as a tribute to his beloved father. Despite being graffitied and stolen twice, the car was always brought back to its original spot, a testament to Frank’s determination to preserve this symbol of his father’s spirit. The vehicle even earned a moment of fame, featuring in television productions such as the ‘Romper Stomper’ reboot.

A Community Icon

The story of the car permeates the local community, turning it into a symbol of remembrance. Local business owners, such as Yilmaz Faki from Yilmaz Hair Studio, a friend of Frank Senior, look upon the car with fond memories. For Frank’s grandson, Shaun Borg, the Ford Laser brings back cherished moments spent with his grandfather. His legacy also lives on through Shaun’s son, named after his great-grandfather. Despite the car’s deteriorating condition, the community continues to cherish the Ford Laser as a fixture of the neighborhood, a beacon of memory, and a testament to the enduring spirit of Frank Borg Senior.

Australia Automotive Local News
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

