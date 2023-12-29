en English
Australia

The ‘Great Australian Dream’ Shattered: Unprecedented Housing Crisis Hits Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:53 am EST
The ‘Great Australian Dream’ Shattered: Unprecedented Housing Crisis Hits Australia

In what is being described as an unprecedented housing crisis, Australia is witnessing the disintegration of the ‘Great Australian Dream’ of home ownership. The crisis, underscored by skyrocketing property prices and inaccessible home loans, is reshaping the nation’s identity and causing distress, particularly among younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials. Housing, once perceived as a right, is increasingly being treated as an investment, leaving many without a glimpse of financial independence or housing security.

From Dream to Nightmare

For Justin Dowswell, a 31-year-old professional earning a decent wage, it’s a bitter pill to swallow. Forced to move back to his parents’ home due to the crisis, his story serves as a stark reminder of the severity of the situation. According to reports, the average cost of a property is now nine times an average household’s income. This has led to major cities like Sydney becoming incredibly unaffordable, ranking second only to Hong Kong.

A Generation’s Future In Jeopardy

Young Australians are feeling the brunt of the crisis. Chelsea Hickman, a 28-year-old fashion designer, and Tarek Bieganski, a 26-year-old IT manager, are among those questioning their future and the possibility of ever owning a home. The rental market offers little relief, plagued by low vacancies, exorbitant rents, and substandard living conditions. Even existing homeowners are grappling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, resulting in increased demand at food banks.

Homelessness On The Rise

Social housing, often seen as a safety net, is insufficient to meet the current needs, with long waitlists and limited availability. This has resulted in a surge in homelessness, with charities reporting an uptick in handing out tents to those in dire need. Natural disasters and the impacts of climate change on housing stock are exacerbating the crisis, rendering more areas of Australia uninhabitable.

The crisis, rooted in deep structural issues within the Australian housing market, continues to unfold, leaving many Australians without the hope of home ownership or housing security. As 2024 approaches, the property market is poised for a dynamic year filled with opportunities and uncertainties. However, the question remains: will the ‘Great Australian Dream’ be restored, or will it remain a ‘big lie’ for many?

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

