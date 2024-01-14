The Gemfields Conflict: A Turbulent Chapter in Queensland’s Mining History

The Gemfields, a serene retreat nestled in Queensland, Australia, renowned today for its appeal to tourists, grey nomads, and families seeking a different pace of life, experienced a period of intense discord in the 1970s. The tranquil allure of the region was disrupted as the advent of machinery mining clashed with the existing small-scale operations. This shift instigated a conflict that shook the mining community and extended far beyond, involving government officials, tourism groups, and the local council.

The Inception of the Conflict

The introduction of machinery to the mining practices in the Gemfields sparked a controversy that echoed throughout the region. Traditional miners saw this development as an affront to their operations, leading to debates that often escalated into threats and even violence. Kingsley Fancourt, a local policeman in that era, bore witness to the growing animosity between machinery operators and small-scale miners. The tension was palpable, with accounts of firearms being displayed and mining equipment being sabotaged.

A New Player Enters: The Thai Gemstone Buyers

As the conflict ensued, another significant change was taking shape. Thai gemstone buyers arrived on the scene, triggering a shift in the local economy. The presence of these new players drove up the prices of gems, further adding to the resentment and tension among the miners. This era of discord was captured and dramatized in the 1983 movie ‘Buddies,’ a testament to the gravity of the conflict. Despite the Hollywood embellishments, the film managed to convey the essence of the strife that gripped the Gemfields, including episodes of bulldozer clashes and the unearthing of a massive sapphire.

The Anakie Pub: A Community Landmark Amid the Turmoil

During this period of upheaval, the Anakie pub, owned by Linda Drake’s parents, emerged as a focal point in the community. The pub witnessed its share of drama, including an explosive incident unrelated to the mining disputes. Over time, the Gemfields began to evolve, and by the 1980s, the region was starting to regain its tranquility. When Murray Ungerer moved to the Gemfields, he found the turmoil had largely subsided, paving the way for different mining practices to coexist in harmony.