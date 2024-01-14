en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Gemfields Conflict: A Turbulent Chapter in Queensland’s Mining History

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
The Gemfields Conflict: A Turbulent Chapter in Queensland’s Mining History

The Gemfields, a serene retreat nestled in Queensland, Australia, renowned today for its appeal to tourists, grey nomads, and families seeking a different pace of life, experienced a period of intense discord in the 1970s. The tranquil allure of the region was disrupted as the advent of machinery mining clashed with the existing small-scale operations. This shift instigated a conflict that shook the mining community and extended far beyond, involving government officials, tourism groups, and the local council.

The Inception of the Conflict

The introduction of machinery to the mining practices in the Gemfields sparked a controversy that echoed throughout the region. Traditional miners saw this development as an affront to their operations, leading to debates that often escalated into threats and even violence. Kingsley Fancourt, a local policeman in that era, bore witness to the growing animosity between machinery operators and small-scale miners. The tension was palpable, with accounts of firearms being displayed and mining equipment being sabotaged.

A New Player Enters: The Thai Gemstone Buyers

As the conflict ensued, another significant change was taking shape. Thai gemstone buyers arrived on the scene, triggering a shift in the local economy. The presence of these new players drove up the prices of gems, further adding to the resentment and tension among the miners. This era of discord was captured and dramatized in the 1983 movie ‘Buddies,’ a testament to the gravity of the conflict. Despite the Hollywood embellishments, the film managed to convey the essence of the strife that gripped the Gemfields, including episodes of bulldozer clashes and the unearthing of a massive sapphire.

The Anakie Pub: A Community Landmark Amid the Turmoil

During this period of upheaval, the Anakie pub, owned by Linda Drake’s parents, emerged as a focal point in the community. The pub witnessed its share of drama, including an explosive incident unrelated to the mining disputes. Over time, the Gemfields began to evolve, and by the 1980s, the region was starting to regain its tranquility. When Murray Ungerer moved to the Gemfields, he found the turmoil had largely subsided, paving the way for different mining practices to coexist in harmony.

0
Australia History
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Former reality TV star Didier Cohen, renowned for his stint on Australia’s Next Top Model, has left his fans in awe with a stunning physical transformation. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a video that showcased his dramatically enhanced musculature and an intense red complexion, a stark departure from his previously slender build and
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
17 mins ago
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Australian Retail Workers Advocate for More Annual Leave: A Win-Win-Win Scenario?
48 mins ago
Australian Retail Workers Advocate for More Annual Leave: A Win-Win-Win Scenario?
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
8 mins ago
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
12 mins ago
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Increasing Acquisitions of ASX-Listed Companies: A Call for Floats Market Reform
15 mins ago
Increasing Acquisitions of ASX-Listed Companies: A Call for Floats Market Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
54 seconds
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
4 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
4 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
5 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
6 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
7 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
7 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
8 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
9 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app