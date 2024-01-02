The Fight Against Discrimination: Alicio Haddad’s Battle Against Deportation

In a situation that has sparked a nationwide debate, an eleven-year-old multilingual boy from Perth, Australia, Alicio Haddad, finds himself at the center of a legal and ethical controversy. Despite being a popular, technologically proficient child with a keen passion for science, Alicio and his family are currently battling a potential deportation due to Australia’s stringent migration rules concerning disabilities.

A Policy Deemed Unfair

Alicio, who has cerebral palsy, relies on a wheelchair for mobility. However, this hasn’t hindered him from partaking in activities like swimming and hide-and-seek. Unfortunately, the Australian government’s policy permits the rejection of migrant applications if their health conditions’ public cost surpasses $51,000 over a decade. For Alicio, a medical assessment estimated the costs at a staggering $782,000, thus triggering the family’s ongoing struggle against deportation.

In response to this policy, a chorus of advocacy groups, legal bodies, and academics have called upon the government to abolish the exemption to the Disability Discrimination Act that allows such rejections. They contend that the policy is not only discriminatory but also overlooks the potential social and economic contributions migrants with disabilities can offer. The Australian Human Rights Commission also censured the policy, stating it is incompatible with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Haddad Family’s Fight

Unwilling to accept this fate, the Haddad family is challenging the government’s decision. Pierre Haddad, Alicio’s father, emphasizes their self-sufficiency and Alicio’s potential to contribute meaningfully to society. The case, which has garnered significant attention, is set to be heard by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. This fight, however, extends beyond one family’s plight and speaks to the broader question of how societies view and value individuals with disabilities.