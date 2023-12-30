en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney’s Public Transport

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:59 am EST
The Evolution of Fare Payments: A Tale of Sydney’s Public Transport

Decades ago, Sydney’s public transportation system ushered in a new era of commuting convenience with the introduction of the Opal card system. Fast forward to today, and the landscape of fare payment has vastly changed. Yet, amid this shift, a small group of commuters continue to hold on to a piece of history – their original Opal cards from December 2012.

Survivors of a Bygone Era

Of the initial 1412 Opal cards issued, 86 remain active. These cards have been swiped for over 5500 trips between December 2022 and November 2023. The persistent use of these cards stands as a testament to their reliability and the nostalgia of some commuters who have been part of the Opal journey since its inception.

Changing Tides in Fare Payments

Despite the tenacity of these original Opal cardholders, the broader commuter base has migrated towards newer methods of fare payment. Since the introduction of debit and credit card payments on the network in 2018, a significant 63% of adult fares are now paid using these alternatives. The convenience of tapping a card already in one’s wallet, without the need to top-up, has been a game-changer for many Sydney commuters.

The Rise of Digital Payments

Stepping into the digital age, Transport for NSW has also embraced technology by introducing the use of Apple Pay Express Mode for added convenience. However, the Opal card continues to hold its ground, especially for concession fares which cannot be paid using the newer methods. Concession cards account for a third of new Opal cards issued, indicating that while digital and card payments may be the future, Opal cards aren’t going extinct anytime soon.

Public transportation in Sydney has seen a resurgence in 2023, with more people returning to offices and the influx of tourists post-pandemic. Train trips recorded a 15.7% increase, Metro travel went up by 16.5%, bus usage rose by 9.2%, ferry travel increased by 16.5%, and light rail usage soared by 19.7%, compared to the same period in the previous year. As Sydney’s public transport patronage grows, the evolution of fare payments continues in step, offering a blend of convenience, choice, and nostalgia for its commuters.

0
Australia Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts

By Salman Khan

Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Faces Australia's Highest Petrol Prices: A Deep Dive

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney ...
heart comment 0
Australia Faces Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave as 2024 Dawns

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Faces Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave as 2024 Dawns
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy

By Salman Khan

Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season

By Salman Khan

Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Single Dad Self-Publishes a Children’s Book to Empower His Son

By Geeta Pillai

Single Dad Self-Publishes a Children's Book to Empower His Son
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
1 min
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
3 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
3 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
4 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
5 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
5 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
7 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
9 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
9 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app