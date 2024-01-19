The Dual Sides of Rentvesting: Successes and Lessons Learned

The strategy of rentvesting, a method where homebuyers purchase property in affordable areas while renting in their preferred location, has emerged as a notable trend in the real estate market. The method can yield significant profits, but it also requires careful planning and in-depth knowledge of both personal preferences and market trends.

Advertisment

The Success of Rentvesting

Katrina Ferguson and her husband Daniel are a prime example of the potential success of rentvesting. The couple purchased an investment property in Seymour for $170,000 in 2016. After spending $30,000 on renovations, they now generate a steady rental income of $434 a week from this property. Today, their investment stands toe-to-toe with other properties in the area, comparable to those selling for around $400,000. The Fergusons enjoy the comfort of a spacious home in Greenvale, rural Victoria, while their investment in Seymour continues to grow.

A Cautionary Tale

Advertisment

On the other hand, not all rentvesting stories have a similar narrative. Take the case of Jye Smith, an advertising professional, who had a different experience with this strategy. Smith purchased a home in Sydney's Botany for $830,000 in 2022. When his mortgage payments increased and he realized his dislike for the location, he decided to move to Marrickville and rent out his Botany property. Although Smith benefits from the rental income, his experience has encouraged him to approach property investing differently in the future. For him, focusing solely on the investment aspect rather than personal living preferences is a lesson learned the hard way.

An Industry Perspective

Industry experts advise prospective rentvestors to conduct thorough research, calculate their financial commitment, and understand market trends before investing. Using property clocks, like those compiled by Herron Todd White, can offer insights into market conditions. The Fergusons' success is largely attributed to their meticulous research into the area's vacancy rates and local facilities. Conversely, Smith's experience serves as a stark reminder about the importance of separating investment decisions from personal preferences. The dual sides of rentvesting indeed offer both successes and lessons learned.