The Brag Media Bolsters Team with Strategic Appointments, Sets Stage for Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its capacities and connect deeper with youthful subcultures, The Brag Media has welcomed back Dane Robertson in a new role as head of client and event partnerships across Australia and New Zealand. With over a decade of commercial and partnership experience, Robertson's return to the fold is a significant boost for the company. Having held positions at Pedestrian Group as head of partnerships in Victoria, and prior roles at The Brag Media in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia, his expertise will be instrumental in forging new alliances.

Key Appointments to Strengthen Team

The company has further strengthened its team with the appointment of Denise Barnes as client projects director and Anan Salvarinas as senior creative strategist. Barnes, who brings her substantial experience from Man of Many where she was the head of branded content, is set to play a pivotal role in client project management. Salvarinas, previously a senior creative at LADbible Australia, joins the team with a rich background in creative strategy.

Strategic Expansion and Acquisition

The Brag Media's strategic expansion in 2023 through partnerships with various media entities has escalated its reach, thereby establishing it as Australia's premier youth publisher. The company was fully acquired by Vinyl Group, an ASX-listed music company, last year. This acquisition has set the stage for the company to explore diverse youth subcultures and create impactful partnerships.

Driving Growth and Innovation

The new strategic additions to the team are anticipated to propel The Brag Media's growth and innovative collaborations in 2024 and beyond. With a keen focus on devising content and events that resonate with a diverse youth audience, the company is poised for a promising future in the media landscape.