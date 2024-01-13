The Block Alumni’s Property Sales Reflect Show’s Impact on Australian Real Estate

In a riveting conclusion, the 19th season of Nine’s popular renovation show, The Block, witnessed fierce competition as participants renovated properties to an impeccable standard. The show, over time, has made an indelible mark on Australian real estate and renovation culture, with its alumni selling several properties throughout 2023, each exhibiting distinct design styles.

Key Players and Significant Sales

Among the show’s illustrious alumni are Liberty and Eliza, who pocketed over a million dollars from the latest season. However, the impact of the show extends beyond the televised competition. Notable sales throughout the year include properties connected to both participants and figures closely associated with the series. One such sale was made by Maurice Del Vecchio, the builder instrumental in securing the Vos brothers’ win in the 2014 season. His Torquay property, crafted in partnership with 52nd Street architects, found a new owner this year.

Charming Street’s Attraction

Another sale that made headlines was a Californian bungalow on Charming Street in Hampton East, Victoria. This property, a stone’s throw away from the 2023 season’s properties, drew interest from families and retirees alike, its traditional style resonating with prospective homeowners.

From Bondi Beach to Queensland

Adding to the list of significant sales, the winning apartment from the show’s inaugural season at Bondi Beach, renovated by Adam Thorn and Fiona Mills, found a new owner. The Townsville residence where Caro and Kingi Tahana filmed their 2015 season audition also changed hands. Jess and Ayden, contestants from the same season, sold their Queensland home in Maudsland, which they had built with their winnings from the show.

These sales, each with a story woven into the fabric of The Block, highlight the show’s ongoing influence and underscore the role it plays in shaping the Australian real estate and renovation culture.