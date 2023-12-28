en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

The Block 2023: Contestants Reveal Post-Show Dynamics, Winners Stay Grounded

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
The Block 2023: Contestants Reveal Post-Show Dynamics, Winners Stay Grounded

Contestants from the 2023 season of the Australian renovation reality show, The Block, have recently shed light on the dynamics of their relationships in the aftermath of the show’s conclusion. The season, characterised by intense conflict and high-stakes competition, had viewers labelling the show as ‘toxic’. However, in a surprising turn of events, some of the participants are now sharing their perspectives on how they’ve managed to move past the drama.

Setting Differences Aside

Kyle and Leslie, one of the competing teams, opened up to Yahoo Lifestyle about their experience. They recall the Open For Inspections episode as being fraught with tension due to the ongoing disputes among the teams. Nevertheless, it was the reality of the auction that brought about a profound shift in their attitudes. The seriousness and competitive nature of the event compelled them to set aside their differences, uniting them in a shared experience of anticipation and nervousness.

Winners Reflect on the Experience

Steph and Gian, the winners of the season, echoed Kyle and Leslie’s sentiments, insisting that any lingering hostility among the cast members has dissipated. They affirm that the relationships between the contestants have evolved into amicable ones. Despite securing a staggering $1.75 million from the show, Steph and Gian have maintained a grounded approach to their newfound fortune. Their preference for a secondhand BMW over a luxury car post-victory is a testament to their down-to-earth attitude.

A Life-Changing Victory

The winners’ house fetched an impressive $5 million at auction in a nail-biting finale, leading to a profit of $1.65 million. Coupled with an additional $100,000 prize, their total winnings amounted to a life-changing $1.75 million. The duo described their windfall as transformative, reflecting on the impact it is set to have on their lives moving forward.

This exclusive coverage of the post-show dynamics among The Block contestants was brought to the public by Associated Newspapers Ltd, a part of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday & Metro Media Group.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MH370 Mystery: Former Naval Officer Proposes New Theory

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Family's Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Property Market in 2024: Opportunities, Challenges, and Un ...
@Australia · 9 mins
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Opportunities, Challenges, and Un ...
heart comment 0
Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths
Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm
Cities Gear Up for New Year’s Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing

By Geeta Pillai

Cities Gear Up for New Year's Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions

By Salman Khan

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
19 seconds
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
26 seconds
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
49 seconds
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
1 min
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
3 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
3 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
4 mins
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
5 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
5 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app