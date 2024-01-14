‘The Bachelor’s’ Jimmy Nicholson Reveals Unusual Cat Grooming Technique

Former star of ‘The Bachelor’, Jimmy Nicholson, has shared a unique approach to cat grooming with his Instagram followers. Nicholson, aged 33, showed how he gently bites the scruff of his cat Raffy’s neck, a method that emulates the behavior of mother cats, to position Raffy for a nail trim. Despite managing to clip Raffy’s claws with small scissors, the Sydney-based pilot’s followers voiced both skepticism and amusement over the technique in their comments.

Biting the Scruff: An Unorthodox Grooming Technique

Instagram users reacted humorously to Nicholson’s nail trimming method, jesting about potential accidents that could occur, like swallowing a furball or suffering injuries while trying the trick. Nevertheless, Nicholson seemed unperturbed by these playful jibes, as he confidently demonstrated his unorthodox grooming technique.

Life Post ‘The Bachelor’

The cat grooming video isn’t the only intimate glimpse Nicholson has offered into his life post ‘The Bachelor.’ After meeting his now-wife Holly Kingston on the show in 2021, the couple tied the knot in August 2024. Their wedding ceremony took place at Nicholson’s parents’ residence in Sydney’s luxurious Palm Beach, followed by a joyous reception at The Pasadena in Church Point.

Meet Raffy: The Newest Addition

Nicholson not only introduced his new wife to his followers but also their newest family member, Raffy. The couple welcomed the feline into their home in September 2022, just a month after their marriage. The shared videos and photos of Raffy have since become a staple on Nicholson’s Instagram feed, providing fans with regular updates on their life together.