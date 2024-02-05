The Airbnb Paradox: Australia's Rental Crisis Amidst Short-Term Rental Boom

The rental landscape in Australia presents a complex tableau, with short-term rentals like Airbnb often held responsible for compounding the crisis, chiefly in tourist magnets like Lorne. The scenario becomes more complex as firms like Merivale stretch their wings into these regions, escalating the demand for staff accommodation. Nevertheless, the supply of long-term rentals is dwindling. In Lorne, a meagre number of properties are available for long-term rent, whereas Airbnb flaunts over a thousand listings, approximating to one-sixth of the town's total properties.

The Implications of Airbnb's Growth

This situation mirrors a broader pattern across Australia where quaint towns draw tourists, thereby necessitating workers, who in turn require accommodation. However, this need is being stifled by the surge of short-term rentals. The growth trajectory of Airbnb in Australia has been exponential, with the count of active listings skyrocketing from about 8,261 in 2014 to over 220,000 by the close of 2019. The pandemic, however, did inflict a temporary slump in active listings.

Assessing the Impact of Short-Term Rentals

Despite this growth, Associate Professor Thomas Sigler of the University of Queensland estimates that short-term rentals constitute only around 2% of the country's total housing stock. The challenge in precisely gauging the effect of short-term rentals is amplified by the dearth of public data from major platforms. This has led to the dependence on third-party data or government-provided data in regions with registration systems like New South Wales and Tasmania.

Pending Changes in Short Stay Accommodations

Amidst this perplexing situation, the City Council is contemplating altering the regulation of short stay accommodations, including Airbnb and Stayz, within the Residential and Local Centre zones. The Council's plan is to remove the requirement for development approval for small scale short stay accommodations, attributing this to the rising prominence of home sharing websites. The page also cites a Parliamentary Inquiry into Short Stay Accommodation, which advocated the establishment of a state-wide registration scheme for short term rentals and the orchestration of whole-of-government policy responses. However, the verdict on the proposed modifications is on hold until the interdepartmental working group has addressed the recommendations of the Parliamentary Inquiry.