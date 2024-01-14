en English
Australia

Thailand Anticipates Surge in Cruise Tourism with 47 Liners Set for Koh Samui in 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Thailand Anticipates Surge in Cruise Tourism with 47 Liners Set for Koh Samui in 2024

The wave of tourism in Thailand is set to rise, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announcing that a total of 47 cruise liners will be docking at the renowned Koh Samui in Surat Thani province this year. This forecasted arrival is slated to bring at least 25,000 international passengers to the island, a well-loved southern resort destination.

Global Travellers Set Sail for Koh Samui

The forthcoming influx of tourists is primarily anticipated to consist of wanderlust-filled travellers from the United States, Europe, and Australia. Their journey to the alluring island of Koh Samui marks a continued interest in Thailand’s vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality. The TAT’s announcement comes on the back of a promising start to the year, with January already witnessing the arrival of 10 cruise liners.

Boosting Local Economy through Tourism

Contributing significantly to Koh Samui’s economy, the recently arrived cruise liners include the Celebrity Solstice and Mein Schiff 5. The former, embarking from Hong Kong via Vietnam, onboarded 2,852 tourists, mostly from Asia. In contrast, Mein Schiff 5, journeying from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, carried 2,543 passengers, predominantly from Germany. These liners’ passengers spent a day immersing themselves in the island’s diverse offerings and were projected to inject approximately 20 million baht into the local economy.

Continued Tourism Growth in Koh Samui

Kanokkittika Kritwuthikorn, TAT’s Director for Koh Samui, underscored the substantial impact of cruise tourism on the island. She noted that nearly 50,000 visitors had been welcomed on cruise ships last year, contributing about 150 million baht to the local economy. This figure is a testament to Koh Samui’s enduring appeal and its potential to continue flourishing as a globally sought-after resort destination.

Australia Travel & Tourism United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

