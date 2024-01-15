en English
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia, a vigilant watchdog for public health, has raised the alarm over the potential neuropsychiatric side effects, including suicidal tendencies and sleep disturbances, linked to the asthma medication montelukast. This drug, also known by the brand name Singulair, is commonly prescribed to children, prompting the TGA to focus its attention on the drug’s use in paediatric populations.

Monitoring and Actions by TGA

As part of its continuous monitoring efforts, the TGA has been actively tracking and assessing reports of adverse events related to montelukast. The consequences under scrutiny include behavioural changes, neuropsychiatric disturbances, and even rare instances of suicidal ideation. In the wake of these alarming reports, several calls have been made to include warning labels on the drug’s packaging, especially when intended for use in children.

A Case Igniting Discussions

The urgency of this issue was underscored by a disturbing case involving a five-year-old boy who attempted suicide while taking and withdrawing from montelukast. This incident has fuelled discussions about the necessity for stronger warnings to alert parents and caretakers about the potential risks associated with the drug. Prescribing General Practitioners (GPs) and pharmacists are being urged to inform parents and carers about these possible side effects and to monitor children for their presence.

Previous Safety Review and Future Measures

The TGA had previously reviewed the safety of montelukast in 2018 and had issued a safety alert that explicitly warned about the risks associated with the drug. Despite this alert, the TGA is considering taking further regulatory actions, such as updating product information and revising labelling rules. The administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of medications and is prepared to take necessary action in the interest of public health.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

