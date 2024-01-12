en English
Australia

Teui ‘TC’ Robati: A Former NRL Player’s Legal Dilemma Over Sexual Assault Charge

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Teui ‘TC’ Robati: A Former NRL Player’s Legal Dilemma Over Sexual Assault Charge

In a turn of events that has left the sports world stirred, former National Rugby League (NRL) player, Teui “TC” Robati, is reassessing his legal strategy following the collapse of mediation efforts with prosecutors over a sexual assault charge. This charge stems from an incident dating back to December 21, 2022, wherein Robati is alleged to have assaulted a female patron in a Brisbane bar.

Unsuccessful Mediation and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Robati’s case was down for mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, but neither the former NRL player nor his legal counsel were present during the Friday hearing. The court was informed by Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Michael Colclough, that the mediation efforts had hit a roadblock, resulting in no fruitful outcome.

Robati’s Next Legal Step

With the mediation process having crumbled, Robati is now faced with the decision of how to respond to the sexual assault charge. He is due to make a choice between pleading guilty or not guilty. Depending on his plea, the case could continue either as a summary or an indictable matter. If Robati opts for a not guilty plea, the case could potentially move to a committal hearing to ascertain whether there’s sufficient evidence to warrant a trial in the District Court.

Robati’s NRL Career and Current Status

Teui Robati, popularly known by his initials TC, was released by the Brisbane Broncos before this unfortunate incident took place. The sexual assault charge and the ensuing legal proceedings have added a somber note to Robati’s otherwise successful stint in the NRL. The entire saga has put a spotlight on the issue of player conduct, both on and off the field, in the world of professional sports.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

