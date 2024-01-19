Terrifying Rise in 'Sextortion' Cases Among Teenagers, Warns Federal Police

At the intersection of the digital age and youthful vulnerability, a sinister trend has emerged. Crime syndicates are increasingly exploiting teenagers, particularly boys, through 'sextortion' schemes. This sophisticated form of cybercrime has seen a significant rise, with hundreds of cases being reported each month, according to federal police.

The Unsettling Rise of Sextortion

The Australian Federal Police have warned about a concerning increase in sextortion cases. Around 300 cases involving minors are being reported nationally each month. This marks a 20% rise from October 2022 to March 2023 compared to the previous year. The targets are usually boys aged between 14 to 17. The FBI's Phoenix office alone sees thousands of reports a year, and the FBI has received over 13,000 reports of financially motivated sextortion against minors during the same period.

Understanding the Modus Operandi

The perpetrators deceive teenagers into sending sexually explicit images of themselves. Once these images are in their possession, they use them as leverage to blackmail the victims. These offenders demand payments or additional explicit images under the threat of revealing the previously shared explicit content. The deceit commonly begins on social media apps, where predators manipulate children into creating explicit material.

The psychological toll on victims is devastating. Cases of self-harm and suicide have been reported among victims. In one instance, a man was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hacking Snapchat accounts of teenagers to extort explicit images. These figures point to a widespread issue that needs urgent attention. Law enforcement agencies and victim specialists are working to combat this growing problem.