Terrain Minerals Limited to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference

Terrain Minerals Limited, an Australian exploration company listed on the ASX under the ticker TMX, is set to participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The event, scheduled for February 5-6, aims to bring together mining companies and investors in a platform for private 1-2-1 meetings. The conference will feature over 125 mining companies and more than 550 investors, offering expert commentary on industry trends and developments. Investors interested in attending can register for a free pass.

Global Reach of 121 Mining Investment Series

The 121 Mining Investment series hosts events globally, including in London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, and Singapore, as well as online. This initiative presents a valuable opportunity for mining companies and investors to connect and engage on a personal level, fostering a deeper understanding of the industry’s landscape.

Terrain Minerals: A Success Story in Exploration

Terrain Minerals has been involved in recent exploration successes in rare earth elements (REE)/Gallium, and Gold in Australia, with projects located in Western Australia and Queensland. The company is awaiting drill results from a 6,600m drilling campaign at its Larins’s Lane Prospect. Additionally, it has identified multiple untested lithium targets in a large Pilbara package, expected to be granted in the first quarter of 2024, and discovered mineralization of Gallium and REE at its Smokebush and Lort River projects.

Strategic Positioning of Terrain’s Projects

Terrain’s projects are strategically positioned in mineral-rich districts known for copper/gold and REE’s, enhancing the potential for significant discoveries and value creation. This positioning, combined with Terrain’s recent exploration successes, underscores the company’s commitment to unlocking the value of Australia’s rich mineral resources.