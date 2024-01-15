Terrain Minerals Limited to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference

Australian exploration company, Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX), has announced its participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town, scheduled for February 5-6. The conference is a unique gathering of mining companies and investors, facilitating pre-arranged one-on-one meetings and providing expert commentary on the latest industry developments.

Opportunities for Terrain Minerals Limited

The conference presents Terrain Minerals with an opportunity to engage with more than 550 investors, offering a platform to showcase their projects. The company is currently awaiting drill results from a substantial drilling campaign at Larins’s Lane Prospect. Their exploration efforts extend to a diverse range of minerals, including gold, lithium, gallium, rare earth elements (REEs), and copper.

Exploration Sites and Prospects

The exploration sites of Terrain Minerals are strategically located in the promising regions of Western Australia (WA) and Queensland (QLD). The company is expecting the grant of a large Pilbara Lithium package, encompassing 737 km2 with undercover targets, in the first quarter of 2024. Terrain Minerals has also discovered mineralization of gallium and REEs at its Smokebush and Lort River projects.

Attracting Investment and Partnerships

The announcement of their participation in the investment conference potentially provides Terrain Minerals with a platform to attract investment and partnerships. These collaborations could significantly enhance their exploration initiatives, propelling the company further in its journey to uncover valuable mineral resources.