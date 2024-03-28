Tennis Legend Ash Barty Invests $4M in Gold Coast Luxury Apartment Amidst Real Estate Boom

Tennis great Ash Barty has recently acquired a luxurious $4 million apartment in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, marking a significant investment in the booming Queensland real estate market. This purchase comes as the former world champion expands her portfolio within Australia's competitive property scene, with the Gold Coast region witnessing a surge in high-end real estate transactions.

Strategic Investment in Prime Location

Located 20 kilometers from the bustling hub of the Gold Coast, the lavish new residence is part of a cutting-edge apartment complex named Kloud, currently under construction. Barty's four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment will span half a floor, offering breathtaking ocean views and the latest in luxury design. This acquisition not only underscores Barty's keen eye for prime real estate but also her anticipation of the Gold Coast's continued market growth. Palm Beach has seen a significant rise in median unit prices, with the development's apartments initially priced around $3.8 million, escalating to offers over $4 million for the final release.

Resort-Style Living with a Personal Touch

The Kloud complex, set to be completed by 2025, promises an opulent lifestyle with features including a pool, a wet deck with daybeds, and a communal BBQ area for social gatherings. Barty's apartment itself boasts an open-plan layout with European oak floors, a kitchen adorned with natural stone finishings, and a lavish master bedroom with an elegant en suite. The design emphasizes spaciousness and light, with soaring ceilings and glass walls that open out to the ocean, maximizing the stunning water views. This holiday home represents a 'lock-and-leave' solution for Barty, combining the convenience of modern living with the tranquility of beachside leisure.

A Continued Interest in Property Investment

Following her retirement from professional tennis in 2022, Barty has shifted focus towards her interests outside of sports, with real estate investment emerging as a key area. Prior to this purchase, she had shown interest in another Queensland property, indicating a growing portfolio in the market. This move by Barty could inspire other athletes to consider real estate investments as part of their post-career planning, demonstrating the potential for financial growth and stability in the property sector. The Kloud project, led by celebrity developer Graya, signifies a trend towards luxury residential developments on the Gold Coast, catering to the demand from high-profile individuals seeking exclusive living options.

As Ash Barty settles into her new role as a property investor, the spotlight on Gold Coast's luxury real estate market intensifies, suggesting a promising future for both the region and its newest high-profile resident. This strategic investment not only highlights Barty's acumen but also her commitment to embracing life beyond the tennis court, with a focus on long-term financial security and lifestyle quality.