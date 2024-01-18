Templestowe Mansion: A Mini-Museum Home Showcasing a Stellar Art Collection

Ensconced in the quiet neighbourhood of Templestowe, a majestic mansion, designed as a 'mini-museum,' stands as a testament to the artistry and architectural prowess of interior designer and stylist Anna Kaye and her partner. With over $3.6 million worth of marble stonework, this residence is a breathtaking display of the duo's extensive collection of art, amassed over 15 years.

European Inspiration and Architectural Grandeur

The mansion, an eight-year labour of love, draws its inspiration from the couple's fondness for European architecture and their travel experiences. It is home to a 19th-century French wrought iron gate—a striking piece of history that enhances its grandeur. Adding to the estate's magnificence are two unique fountains. The first, a Versace-styled water feature, infuses an Italian luxury aesthetic into the space. The second, a colossal structure made from 26 tonnes of granite, is a marvel in itself. Handcrafted by artists over a span of five months, it was then painstakingly shipped to Australia in parts.

A House that Doubles as an Art Gallery

The residence doesn't merely house art—it is art. Each room is meticulously designed, showcasing different facets of the owners' artistic tastes. The interior boasts a luxurious bar room, complete with quartz details and a disco ball chandelier that adds a touch of whimsy. Marble accents grace several rooms, including the kitchen and bathrooms, blending functionality with high-end design. Not to be outdone, the mansion's exterior is equally impressive. Oak timber doors, a marble entertainment unit, and two garages with polished granite floors extend the grandeur outdoors.

Enchanting Outdoors: More Than Just Aesthetic Appeal

Complementing the mansion's architectural beauty, the expansive gardens are a sight to behold. Complete with a pool and tennis court, they offer a blend of leisure and luxury. Polished granite outdoor areas provide the perfect setting for entertaining or unwinding, while diverse flora adds a dash of nature's charm to the space. The property exudes a peaceful ambiance, offering a poolside view that rivals any European resort.

Since being listed by OBrien Real Estate, the mansion has drawn considerable attention, clocking 38,000 online views on realestate.com.au in just five days. It's not just a home; it's a French Provincial style mini-museum, a living testament to the trend of blending fine architecture with personal art collections. This property truly exemplifies the idea of living spaces that double as showcases for art and design.