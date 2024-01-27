Teen's Life Claimed in Australia Day Boating Accident in Sydney

The tranquility of Australia Day was shattered by tragedy when a boating accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Darcy Sutherland in south Sydney. The fatal collision occurred near the Grays Point boat ramp, where two small boats piloted by 16-year-old boys collided, leading to a devastating turn of events that resulted in Darcy being ejected into the water.

Witness Accounts and Immediate Aftermath

According to witness Scott Edwards, Darcy was found floating face down for about five minutes before onlookers initiated CPR. Despite the swift response of the bystanders and subsequent arrival of paramedics, she was pronounced dead after being rushed to St George Hospital. Edwards refuted online speculation that speed was a factor in the accident, suggesting a lack of attention could have led to the collision.

Community Response and Support

The heartbreaking news of Darcy's untimely death reverberated throughout the community, triggering an outpouring of tributes from family and friends, including her younger brother Zayn and cousin Finley Docherty. A GoFundMe campaign established to support the Sutherland family has already raised over $20,000, highlighting the strength and unity of the community in the face of such a sorrowful event.

Ongoing Investigation

The New South Wales Police have seized the boats involved in the accident for examination. The two boys who were piloting the boats were taken to the hospital for mandatory testing as a part of the investigation into the incident. A comprehensive report will be prepared for the coroner in due course, as efforts are made to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic accident.