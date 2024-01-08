en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Teenagers Arrested After Live-Streaming Police Chase: A Social Media Crime Saga

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Teenagers Arrested After Live-Streaming Police Chase: A Social Media Crime Saga

Four audacious teenagers found themselves in police custody after leading law enforcement through a multi-suburb chase, all while broadcasting their adrenaline-pumped escapade in real-time on social media platforms. The culprits were driving a stolen black Audi S3, propelling this incident into the spotlight as part of Queensland’s intensified efforts to curb burgeoning youth crime.

The Virtual Chase

Police officers in Brisbane responded promptly to reports of a stolen black Audi, employing a helicopter to track the high-speed vehicle. The teenagers, oblivious to the gravity of their actions, continued to live-stream their illicit escapade. A disturbing twist to the tale was one teen’s audacity to make threats of committing further offenses during the live-stream.

The Culmination

The high-octane pursuit came to a halt when law enforcement officers strategically deployed tyre spikes to stop the stolen vehicle. The teenagers, who had been basking in the fleeting thrill of their reckless adventure, were promptly arrested.

Implications and Aftermath

The audacious juveniles are now scheduled for a court appearance, facing the harsh reality of their ill-advised actions. This incident underscores the increasing use of social media by juvenile offenders, prompting police to intensify their monitoring efforts on these platforms. The arrest of these four teenagers, charged after live-streaming their police chase, marks a significant development in Queensland’s battle against youth crime.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Near-Disaster at the Great Barrier Reef: Plane Crash Leaves All Survivors
A small aircraft, bearing nine American tourists and a pilot, met with a near-disastrous accident on Lizard Island, an ultra-exclusive resort nestled in the far north of the Great Barrier Reef. The light plane, which was in the process of landing, flipped and crashed. Miraculously, there were no fatalities, and all on board managed to
Near-Disaster at the Great Barrier Reef: Plane Crash Leaves All Survivors
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
43 mins ago
Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Brutal Shark Management Practices in Queensland
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
47 mins ago
Tindalls' Attendance at Equestrian Event Highlights Royal Influence in Sporting Circles
Near-Death Experience for Tourists in Great Barrier Reef Plane Crash
3 mins ago
Near-Death Experience for Tourists in Great Barrier Reef Plane Crash
Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness
5 mins ago
Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Victoria: A Wake-up Call for Emergency Preparedness
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
6 mins ago
Flash Flooding Inundates Homes in Regional Victoria
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
13 seconds
Taiwan 2024 Elections: A Look into the Vibrant Campaigns of Kaohsiung and Tainan
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
1 min
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
3 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
3 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
8 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
9 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
13 mins
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
13 mins
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
13 mins
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
15 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app