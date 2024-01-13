Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway

In a shocking incident that has left the community in Perth’s southern suburbs reeling, a teenage girl was subjected to a brazen sexual assault at the popular local hangout, Coogee Beach. The attack, which occurred during daylight hours, was all the more audacious given the presence of numerous beachgoers in the vicinity at the time.

Daylight Terror at Coogee Beach

The teenage victim was forced into a male toilet block at Coogee Beach by an older male assailant and sexually assaulted. The Western Australian Police have released a description of the offender, who is said to be olive or dark-skinned, aged between 30 and 35, and bears tattoos on his neck and shoulders. As a part of their investigation, the police have also released CCTV footage of a man they believe could assist them in their search.

Community and Authorities on Alert

News of the assault has sent shockwaves through the community, with the police and local authorities emphasising public safety in the wake of the incident. The predator is still at large, and the police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. The incident is currently being investigated by detectives from the Sex Assault Squad.

Unsettling Wave of Criminal Activities

