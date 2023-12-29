en English
Accidents

Teenage Surfer Khai Cowley Tragically Killed in Shark Attack

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:57 pm EST
Teenage Surfer Khai Cowley Tragically Killed in Shark Attack

The Yorke Peninsula witnessed a heart-wrenching tragedy on December 28 when a 15-year-old surfer, Khai Cowley, lost his life to a shark attack. The incident, which occurred near Ethel Beach around 1:30 pm, has left the community in deep mourning. Khai, a resident of Maslin Beach, was recovered from the water following the attack. As news of the tragedy spread, tributes began pouring in on social media, with one individual expressing ‘deepest heartfelt condolences’ to Khai’s family and encouraging him to ‘surf those clouds in the sky.’

Community Rallies Around Grieving Family

In response to the tragedy, Khai’s aunt initiated a GoFundMe page to assist with the funeral expenses. The fundraising effort has touched many hearts, collecting over $14,000 and offering a glimmer of support to the family amidst the overwhelming grief.

A Rising Star on the Surfing Horizon

Khai Cowley was not just a surfer; he was a promising talent in the field, recently named the most outstanding grom performer by his local surf club. His sudden loss has left a void in the hearts of his peers and mentors in the surfing community.

Shark Attacks in South Australia: A Growing Concern

This incident marks the latest in a series of shark attacks in South Australian waters, with Khai’s being the third fatal attack this year. The increasing frequency of such events has raised concerns about the risks associated with surfing and other water activities in the region.

Accidents Australia Obituary
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

