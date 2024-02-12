Teenage Girls Brutally Assault Woman at One Vision Event in Geraldton

In a harrowing turn of events at the One Vision event in Geraldton, a woman in her 30s was brutally attacked and robbed by four teenage girls. The incident, which took place on February 12, 2024, left the victim with bruises, cuts, and scratches.

An Assault at a Christian Festival

The One Vision event, hosted by Sun City Christian Centre, was intended as a gathering of faith and unity. However, the atmosphere turned sinister when a group of four teenage girls, reportedly aged between 14 and 17, singled out a woman working at the event. According to the victim, the girls hit her on the head and pulled her hair in an attempt to steal her belongings.

A Life-Saving Phone Call

In the midst of the assault, the woman managed to call for help using her mobile phone. She later credited the device for saving her life. "I would be dead without my phone," she stated. The stolen items included her handbag, passport, and cash.

Grueling Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Meanwhile, Geraldton detectives have charged a 17-year-old girl with aggravated robbery in connection with the attack. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work to identify the remaining assailants.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that even in places of worship and community gatherings, violence can occur unexpectedly. The victim's ordeal underscores the importance of vigilance and the potential life-saving role technology can play in moments of crisis.