Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton

In a startling sequence of events in New Lambton, a suburb located six kilometers west of Newcastle, a 17-year-old driver was apprehended by the authorities after a police chase culminated in a collision. The incident unfolded at approximately 7:45 am on a Tuesday when police attempted to halt a white Kia Cerato due to its unstable driving. The vehicle, however, defied the stop order, sparking off a high-speed chase along Charlestown Road.

A Chase Ends in Collision

The pursuit reached its climactic end when the Kia rammed into the rear of a hatchback on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Charlestown. This impact led to the second vehicle crashing into a wall. The hatchback’s driver, a woman in her 50s, was treated at the scene for suspected broken ribs. Later, she was transported to the John Hunter Hospital where her condition was reported as stable.

The Aftermath: Arrest and Investigation

Following the crash, the teenage driver of the Kia was subjected to a preliminary roadside breath test, the results of which came out positive. Consequently, the police took the young driver into custody at the Waratah Police Station. Furthermore, the police are urging witnesses of the incident or those with dash cam footage to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation. A crime scene has been established as the investigation into the event continues to unfold.