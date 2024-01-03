en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tech Start-ups and the ASX: A Tale of Hesitation and Hope

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Tech Start-ups and the ASX: A Tale of Hesitation and Hope

In a year that saw a significant dip in the number of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), several successful start-ups, including SafetyCulture and Octopus Deploy, have expressed hesitations about going public on the ASX. This is a result of various concerns, including a perceived lack of expertise in local investment circles and the disappointing performance of previous tech listings, such as Nuix.

A Critical Stance Against the ASX

Octopus Deploy’s CEO, Paul Stovell, has been vocal in his criticism of the underwriters of Nuix’s IPO, expressing a preference for listing in the US for larger companies. Stovell cites better market fit and analyst coverage in the US as the main drivers behind his views. Similarly, Luke Anear, CEO of SafetyCulture, has communicated a preference for remaining private to focus on product development, while anticipating an increase in trade sales due to market pressures.

A Ray of Hope for the ASX

Despite these challenges, Blair Beaton, the ASX’s group executive of listings, remains optimistic. He cites the exchange’s ability to raise significant secondary capital, arguing that local listings offer better visibility and analyst coverage for companies with lower market caps compared to U.S. indices like the S&P 500.

The Role of Venture Capitalists

Notably, venture capitalists such as Blackbird and AirTree Ventures acknowledge the importance of the ASX as a potential listing venue. They emphasize the need for high-quality tech company listings to bolster the exchange’s reputation among start-ups. The overall sentiment, however, is that the ASX needs to better cater to the unique needs and expectations of tech start-ups to attract more listings in the future.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis

By Salman Khan

Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vi ...
@Australia · 30 mins
New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vi ...
heart comment 0
Muhammadiyah’s Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

By Geeta Pillai

Muhammadiyah's Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations
Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More
Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for Changes in Means-Testing

By Geeta Pillai

Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for Changes in Means-Testing
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
2 mins
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
2 mins
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
2 mins
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
2 mins
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
2 mins
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
3 mins
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
3 mins
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
3 mins
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
36 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app