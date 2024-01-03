Tech Start-ups and the ASX: A Tale of Hesitation and Hope

In a year that saw a significant dip in the number of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), several successful start-ups, including SafetyCulture and Octopus Deploy, have expressed hesitations about going public on the ASX. This is a result of various concerns, including a perceived lack of expertise in local investment circles and the disappointing performance of previous tech listings, such as Nuix.

A Critical Stance Against the ASX

Octopus Deploy’s CEO, Paul Stovell, has been vocal in his criticism of the underwriters of Nuix’s IPO, expressing a preference for listing in the US for larger companies. Stovell cites better market fit and analyst coverage in the US as the main drivers behind his views. Similarly, Luke Anear, CEO of SafetyCulture, has communicated a preference for remaining private to focus on product development, while anticipating an increase in trade sales due to market pressures.

A Ray of Hope for the ASX

Despite these challenges, Blair Beaton, the ASX’s group executive of listings, remains optimistic. He cites the exchange’s ability to raise significant secondary capital, arguing that local listings offer better visibility and analyst coverage for companies with lower market caps compared to U.S. indices like the S&P 500.

The Role of Venture Capitalists

Notably, venture capitalists such as Blackbird and AirTree Ventures acknowledge the importance of the ASX as a potential listing venue. They emphasize the need for high-quality tech company listings to bolster the exchange’s reputation among start-ups. The overall sentiment, however, is that the ASX needs to better cater to the unique needs and expectations of tech start-ups to attract more listings in the future.