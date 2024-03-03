Tauranga CBD's Crime Crackdown: Police Unit's Success Story with 200+ Arrests in Six Months

Mere months ago, Tauranga CBD pharmacy owners Garth and Kelly Mitchinson were grappling with shoplifting losses up to $10,000 annually, feeling overlooked by the community and law enforcement. Nearby, jewellery store owner Julie Hammon shared concerns over customer safety and the potential for lost business due to the perceived danger in downtown Tauranga. Today, thanks to the Western Bay of Plenty police Retail Crime Unit, these business owners are celebrating a significant decrease in crime and an enhanced sense of security, marking a notable turnaround for the area.

Unit Formation and Impact

The Retail Crime Unit, a pioneering effort in the region, consists of a sergeant and five constables dedicated solely to identifying and apprehending repeat offenders. Launched on August 2, the unit's establishment was a response to the growing concerns of local retailers over shoplifting and anti-social behavior. In less than six months, their efforts have resulted in over 200 arrests and 1259 charges laid against approximately 214 individuals. This targeted approach has not only led to a reduction in shoplifting by an estimated 70 to 80 percent for some businesses but has also contributed to a more positive atmosphere in Tauranga's downtown area.

Collaborative Community Effort

The success of the Retail Crime Unit is further amplified by the collaboration with city safety and engagement adviser Paul Mason, who works closely with local businesses to enhance safety and security. Mason's role, supported by Tauranga City Council, involves being a consistent presence on the streets, offering support to businesses, and facilitating communication between the police and the community. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in not only addressing crime but also in improving the overall perception of safety in the CBD, encouraging residents and visitors alike to support local businesses.

Retailers' Resurgence and Future Outlook

Feedback from retailers like Garth and Kelly Mitchinson and Julie Hammon underscores the transformative impact of the Retail Crime Unit and Mason's efforts. With a marked improvement in safety and a decline in crime, downtown Tauranga is experiencing a resurgence of business confidence and customer loyalty. Looking ahead, the continued focus on targeting repeat offenders and fostering community support promises to further revitalize the area, ensuring Tauranga CBD remains a vibrant and safe place for businesses and patrons alike.

As Tauranga's downtown area witnesses this positive shift, the story of its turnaround serves as a testament to the power of focused law enforcement and community collaboration. The Retail Crime Unit's success illustrates the potential for similar initiatives to make a difference in communities facing challenges with crime and safety, offering a blueprint for others to follow.